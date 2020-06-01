Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

Data updated daily at midnight, based on NIH information

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Pakistan. We started it on March 10 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12pm, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night.

We keep updating the figures as much as possible.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

Date Total Cases Total Recoveries Total Deaths 10 March 16 1 11 March 19 1 12 March 20 2 13 March 21 2 14 March 28 3 15 March 31 3 16 March 54 3 17 March 187 4 18 March 241 4 19 March 302 5 2 20 March 454 5 2 21 March 504 5 3 22 March 646 5 3 23 March 784 6 6 24 March 887 6 6 25 March 991 19 7 26 March 1087 21 8 27 March 1197 23 9 28 March 1375 25 11 29 March 1512 28 13 30 March 1613 32 18 31 March 1796 58 25 1 April 2036 82 26 2 April 2252 107 31 3 April 2430 126 35 4 April 2696 130 40 5 April 2866 170 45 6 April 3323 257 50 7 April 3909 429 54 8 April 4131 467 58 9 April 4409 572 63 10 April 4688 727 66 11 April 4922 762 71 12 April 5131 1026 86 13 April 5415 1095 93 14 April 5779 1378 96 15 April 6138 1446 107 16 April 6772 1645 124 17 April 7234 1765 135 18 April 7635 1832 143 19 April 8182 1868 159 20 April 8643 1970 176 21 April 9464 2066 192 22 April 10069 2156 209 23 April 10881 2337 224 24 April 11429 2527 237 25 April 12227 2755 253 26 April 13104 2866 269 27 April 13669 3029 281 28 April 14300 3233 301 29 April 15156 3425 307 30 April 15883 4052 361 1 May 17319 4315 385 2 May 18148 4715 417 3 May 19214 4817 440 4 May 20573 5590 462 5 May 21808 5782 486 6 May 23274 6217 526 7 May 23978 6464 564 8 May 25597 7530 594 9 May 28113 7756 618 10 May 29552 8023 639 11 May 31003 8212 668 12 May 32373 8555 706 13 May 33711 8812 737 14 May 36210 9695 770 15 May 37681 10155 803 16 May 39039 10880 834 17 May 40555 11341 873 18 May 42777 11922 903 19 May 44042 12489 939 20 May 46206 13101 986 21 May 48354 14155 1017 22 May 50969 15201 1067 23 May 53199 16653 1101 24 May 54620 17198 1133 25 May 56272 17482 1167 26 May 57701 18314 1197 27 May 59388 19142 1225 28 May 61411 20231 1260 29 May 63905 22305 1317 30 May 66564 24131 1366 31 May 69429 25721 1500 1 June 72678 26083 1543

Thrity-two hundred and forty-nine cases were reported between May 31 and June 1, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on June 1 at 12pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.

It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.

And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.

What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.

People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.

Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.