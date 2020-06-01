Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Data updated daily at midnight, based on NIH information

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Pakistan. We started it on March 10 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12pm, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night.
We keep updating the figures as much as possible.
This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

Date Total Cases Total Recoveries Total Deaths

10

March

16

1

11

March

19

1

12

March

20

2

13

March

21

2

14

March

28

3

15

March

31

3

16

March

54

3

17

March

187

4

18

March

241

4

19

March

302

5

2

20

March

454

5

2

21

March

504

5

3

22

March

646

5

3

23

March

784

6

6

24

March

887

6

6

25

March

991

19

7

26

March

1087

21

8

27

March

1197

23

9

28

March

1375

25

11

29

March

1512

28

13

30

March

1613

32

18

31

March

1796

58

25

1

April

2036

82

26

2

April

2252

107

31

3

April

2430

126

35

4

April

2696

130

40

5

April

2866

170

45

6

April

3323

257

50

7

April

3909

429

54

8

April

4131

467

58

9

April

4409

572

63

10

April

4688

727

66

11

April

4922

762

71

12

April

5131

1026

86

13

April

5415

1095

93

14

April

5779

1378

96

15

April

6138

1446

107

16

April

6772

1645

124

17

April

7234

1765

135

18

April

7635

1832

143

19

April

8182

1868

159

20

April

8643

1970

176

21

April

9464

2066

192

22

April

10069

2156

209

23

April

10881

2337

224

24

April

11429

2527

237

25

April

12227

2755

253

26

April

13104

2866

269

27

April

13669

3029

281

28

April

14300

3233

301

29

April

15156

3425

307

30

April

15883

4052

361

1

May

17319

4315

385

2

May

18148

4715

417

3

May

19214

4817

440

4

May

20573

5590

462

5

May

21808

5782

486

6

May

23274

6217

526

7

May

23978

6464

564

8

May

25597

7530

594

9

May

28113

7756

618

10

May

29552

8023

639

11

May

31003

8212

668

12

May

32373

8555

706

13

May

33711

8812

737

14

May

36210

9695

770

15

May

37681

10155

803

16

May

39039

10880

834

17

May

40555

11341

873

18

May

42777

11922

903

19

May

44042

12489

939

20

May

46206

13101

986

21

May

48354

14155

1017

22

May

50969

15201

1067

23

May

53199

16653

1101

24

May

54620

17198

1133

25

May

56272

17482

1167

26

May

57701

18314

1197

27

May

59388

19142

1225

28 May 61411 20231 1260
29 May 63905 22305 1317
30 May 66564 24131 1366
31 May 69429 25721 1500
1 June 72678 26083 1543

Thrity-two hundred and forty-nine cases were reported between May 31 and June 1, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on June 1 at 12pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.
It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.
And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.
What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.
People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.
Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus data Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

50 Comments

  1. Avatar
      awaistariq510@gmail.com  March 23, 2020 8:18 pm/ Reply

    Very bad condition in pakistan so please all people be carefull

    • Avatar
        Anonymous  March 30, 2020 9:04 pm/ Reply

      Not so much bad as you are analyzing, think positive please,
      see what is happening in America…Allah will save us

      • Avatar
          Anonymous  April 19, 2020 5:37 pm/ Reply

        Surely Allah will protect us all. Amen (if we all pray and quit doing unethical acts in our homes and society.)
        hello brother facts cant be changed. be realistic and face the truth not just leaving everything behind.

      • Avatar
          Javeria  April 25, 2020 1:17 am/ Reply

        America is a large state with wide territory, relating our country with them is totally pointless. Our state is worse relating to what we have.

        • Avatar
            Anonymous  May 11, 2020 4:38 am/ Reply

          On 25th April relating our country with America was pointless, and now see the condition of super power.

  2. Avatar
      Muhammad Shahid  March 24, 2020 5:00 pm/ Reply

    I am requesting to government of Pakistan. Please complete lock down whole Pakistan. During currant situation of lock down mostly peoples are not doing stay at home. They are moving here and there in most cities. Iff situation remaining same then it is unable to control. So please take some more strict action and stop moving of people, crowds in city, towns, streets and offices, shops and etc. 40% to 70% People of Pakistan not getting serious and due to these peoples lock down will not control increasing numbers of corona infected people. I am requesting again to all honorable members of government please complete lock down whole country and save may Pakistan.

    40% TO 50% Peoples are un graduate about corona due to these peoples activities we will loose our whole country.

    Regards
    I Love Pakistan

    • Avatar
        Rahmat ullah  March 24, 2020 10:13 pm/ Reply

      Insha Allah we will win against this coronavirus

  3. Avatar
      Student of bukc  March 25, 2020 1:31 am/ Reply

    PLEASE BAN ONLINE CLASSES!!
    BAHRIA UNIVERSITY KARACHI CAMPUS IS ENFORCING ONLINE CLASSES DESPITE THE FACTS THE STUDENTS ARE NOT GETTING A SINGLE WORD

    • Avatar
        Lockdown Master  March 25, 2020 4:55 pm/ Reply

      students need a reason to run away from studies, they are giving a low rating for the video calling app just to get it banned on playstore so that they don’t have to study. No urge to adapt a new learning environment and grow, no interest in research and finding solutions, escapism is what these students prefer.

  4. Avatar
      Amir Psychologist  March 25, 2020 2:19 am/ Reply

    Plz care karain apni or Dusron ky or avoid karain milney jholney or Bahar nikalney say plzzzz
    Jo afrad Mashallah say iss virus say Recovered hogaye heen wo Vedio Message dain taky hope develop hoo thanks
    Complete follow karain govt Rules about this Virus issy Main Life Hey

  5. Avatar
      Ali  March 25, 2020 12:35 pm/ Reply

    AoA
    Dear all,
    It is time to show unity. We must united in the current prevailing situation of COVID-19 Pandemic. We must stay at home. The government should order to stay at home all their employees except pera-medical, law-enforcement ,and intelligent agencies. Otherwise the situation can get worse. For instance, if an employee who don’t have his own conveyance facility can use public transport to reach his/her office, in case of he/she get effect from a person(COVID-19 Patient) who is treveling with him. Then, he can effect his office, family, friends, relatives, and the whole nation. So, it is my humble request to all of you to STAY AT YOUR HOME please please and please…

  6. Avatar
      Irum Kashif  March 25, 2020 6:07 pm/ Reply

    May Allah keep us safe.

  7. Avatar
      Khan Zada wazir  March 25, 2020 6:50 pm/ Reply

    Pakistan is in initial stage of pandemic and God forbid if it spread in lower level of society in congested population and slums then it will become uncontrollable. It is therefore very important to control it in the initial stage which can only be done through complete lock down. Nothing will happen in two weeks to economy or food supply but spreading to explosive population will destroy everything. The PM is still giving the logic of low income people. But just imagine if the pandemic reach out to the poor community it will destroy the economy and food supply for long time.

  8. Avatar
      Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    YA ALLAH Reham Farma mere Moula Maaf kar de human
    aye mere Rab mere Tamam Muslmaan bhenon or bhaiyoon pe Rehman Farma (Ameen)
    or jitne bhi log is covoid 19 se infected hain inhaien sehat aata farma mere Moula
    Mere ALLAH rehman farma ! or tamam muslmaanon per reham kar

  9. Avatar
      Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 2:07 am/ Reply

    Assalam O Alikum to all my Brothers and Sisters!
    PLEASE PLEASE STAY AT HOME!
    It’s BASICALLY FOR ALL YOUR SAFETY AND HEALTH
    Do you know what does QUARANTINE means?????
    its basically means to stay at home and read Quran and pray to GOD Almighty Allah
    and remember one thing whiling offering prayers please do also prays for Good Healths for all the MUSLIMS Community
    JUST EVERYONE ATLEAST ASK ALLAH ONE TIME
    TO FORGIVE ALL THE MUSLIMS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND BLESSES THEM WITH GOOD HEALTH !!
    (AMEEN)
    AND LAST BUT NOT THE LEAST
    APNAY GHRAON MAIN SURH-E-RAHMAN KI TALAWAT ZARROR LAGAYIEN!

  10. Avatar
      Saleem Sadi  March 27, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    Please control social distance at grocery and milk shop and give instruction to shop keeper for improvement during customer dealing.

  11. Avatar
      student of the intellect school (H. Aurangzeb)  March 27, 2020 7:19 pm/ Reply

    Assalam o alikum
    this is the time that we need to return toward our lord. we have to ask forgiveness and ask for His mercy. Allah shows us such times so that we can get back to Him. the only thing is that we should follow the preventive measures and belief in life after death. if we die in this outbreak, then we will be given the status of a shaheed, in sha Allah. also, we should remain healthy because the Apostle of Allah said ‘trust in Allah but tie your camel’.
    wa Assalam 🙂

  12. Avatar
      Muhammad Rashid  March 28, 2020 11:08 pm/ Reply

    why pakistan govt not doing sterlisation of streets, roads, etc etc like dubai?

  13. Avatar
      Aftab  March 29, 2020 5:02 pm/ Reply

    Pakistani government doing what they can it’s up to the people now to think and remain in there homes,InshAllah we will come out of this situation soon….Ameen

  14. Avatar
      Sohiab Ahmad  March 30, 2020 4:36 pm/ Reply

    Time to return to ALLAH and repent

  15. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 30, 2020 7:13 pm/ Reply

    Recheck the data. The number shown for 26th is for 25th.

  16. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 31, 2020 4:20 pm/ Reply

    The error in the graph needs to be corrected. It shows the 28th March twice. Any information is meaning ful only when it is correct.

  17. Avatar
      Ahmad  April 1, 2020 6:44 am/ Reply

    Do not show 1 week graph. It doesn’t help in noticing a pattern.

  18. Avatar
      employee  April 2, 2020 9:55 am/ Reply

    ye kaisa lock down hai private companies and industries are forcing labor to do their duties ,

  19. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 2, 2020 11:30 am/ Reply

    your’ll are speaking about lock down, But how to make sure that food and other essentials are being provided for especially for those who earn in form of daily wages. Lock down toh sub bol rahe hain. But just check out every nook and corner of the underdeveloped places in Pakistan people are starving. If they don’t die because of the virus they will however die with starvation. I see people giving donations and rations here and there and posting it on social media. But still those parts of the city/ country are still suffering. Lock down is the only way to beat the virus but the government has to make sure that people don’t starve to death !!!!!!

  20. Avatar
      Sheikh Abrar Saeed  April 2, 2020 12:40 pm/ Reply

    I think Al,ighty Allah is really merciful for the Pakistani peoples. By the grace of Almighty Allah, this time when we have short resources, the load of corona virus is according to our worth. No doubt, having really short resources, the Pakistani govt has taken proper steps in time. Usually The authorties rightly discourages people making get together nicely.I think till to now by the grace of Allah we Pakistani peopls are in a sufficient better position instead of developed world. So we should be continue safety cautions for saving our and others lives.We also take care about the hunger of the people lives in arronding us.

  21. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 2, 2020 7:08 pm/ Reply

    Unfortunately our leadership is quite immature to handle a crises like this. God bless us

  22. Avatar
      Mudassir Shah  April 2, 2020 11:21 pm/ Reply

    Hi Samaa Team,
    This is Mudassir Shah ,Web Developer. Your graphical analysis of COVID-19 tracking is quite well, but it’s needed to add the recovered cases as like deaths in top of the graph.
    Thanks for your consideration!

  23. Avatar
      Urooj  April 3, 2020 8:29 pm/ Reply

    I recomend govt must increase covid testing faster track

  24. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 3, 2020 10:18 pm/ Reply

    Number as of 3rd April on the graph is incorrect.. It should be 2547 instead of 2463.

  25. Avatar
      sana ullah khan  April 4, 2020 12:10 am/ Reply

    coronavirus is not spreading in pakistan so fast. in europe it is spreading very very fast. pakistani ppl have good immune system and the recovery from this virus in pakistan is great. this virus is more dangerous to those countries which do not suffer from malaria. african countries and sub continent are safe . inshAllah

  26. Avatar
      Khalil Hasan  April 9, 2020 1:33 am/ Reply

    The number of new cases between Apr 6 and 7 is stated to be 557 which is incorrect. The current number is 586 as shown on the graph.

  27. Avatar
      Azeem  April 9, 2020 9:51 pm/ Reply

    Stay at home and be safe and keep safe your family.

  28. Avatar
      Faisal  April 10, 2020 10:23 am/ Reply

    Dear Samaa team,

    Great chart above, is it possible to have similar chart, but province wise?

    Thanks

  29. Avatar
      Ahmed  April 11, 2020 4:05 am/ Reply

    Hi saama,

    Your graphical analysis helpful to track situation of COVID-19 but add more graph like (cities wise, area wise) that people are aware which area most affected by COVID-19 it can be more helpfull to people avoid to go out if there area are affected.

  30. Avatar
      Khalil Hasan  April 13, 2020 8:16 pm/ Reply

    Why not updated for April 12?

  31. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 14, 2020 8:07 pm/ Reply

    WHY THE GRAPH HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED AFTER 11TH APRIL/

  32. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  April 16, 2020 1:50 am/ Reply

    PLEASE AD A LINE FOR THGE TOTAL RECOVERED AND DEATHS TO GIVE A COMPREHENSIVE IMAGE.

  33. Avatar
      Khalil Hasan  April 17, 2020 4:42 pm/ Reply

    Why it is not updated promptly?

  34. Avatar
      nadeem  April 18, 2020 11:38 am/ Reply

    Mukhtareya halat buhat khrab hn karo bahar na niklo ****** govt sahi figure nahy batarhi

  35. Avatar
      M. Kamran  April 18, 2020 12:43 pm/ Reply

    لَا اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اَنْتَ سُبْحَانَکَ اِنِّیْ کُنْتُ مِنَ الظَّالِمِیْنَ
    zada sy zada pharhy Allah ham sab ki mushkil ko asan kary ameen

  36. Avatar
      Salman  April 23, 2020 2:03 pm/ Reply

    In Pakistan this virus spread just due to ego of our beloved selected Prime Minister, in his opinion from day first lock isn’t solution, so he tried everything politically, economically to ruin struggle of complete lockdown.

    His whole garbage team tried to defend his action, how poor people live in this circumstances, ohh bhae where is your Rs 1.2-trillion package , where is IMF 1.4B $ package , where is other funds etc ??? Distribute these Amt to those people, this is the responsibility of state to make sure those people should have basic necessities.

    Actually they want Pakistani people deaths to explore and asking more Aids from world.

    He has nothing agenda except asking money from the world “International Bhikari” or making fool and collect more money from Pakistani people.

  37. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 29, 2020 4:10 am/ Reply

    Please avoid from crowd and stay home stay safe

  38. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 4, 2020 3:35 pm/ Reply

    I strongly sugget that the treand chart of the deaths as well as those recovered should also be shown along with the the new cases to provide a better picture.

  39. Avatar
      Usman  May 4, 2020 6:34 pm/ Reply

    Consider the following, as of today, the forth of may:

    The number of cases in India: ~50,000
    The number of cases in Iran:~100,000
    China is where it all began.

    Now having said all this, consider Pakistan borders all three nations, and the number of cases confirmed are about 20,000. I think compared toother nations, we have a pretty good handle on things.

  40. Avatar
      Hafiz Allah Mehr  May 9, 2020 10:38 am/ Reply

    اللہ ہم سب کومعاف فماۓ آمین۔ زیادہ سے زیادہ وقت عبادت میں گزاریں۔اللہ سے مدد مانگیں۔
    ڈاکٹروں اور حکومتی احکامات پر سختی سے عمل کریں۔ اللہ خودکشی کرنے والوں کی مدد نہیں کرتا بلکہ ان سے ناراض ہوتا ہے۔
    ہم رسول اللہ (ص) سے زیادہ عبادات کی حفاظت کرنے والے نہیں ہو سکنے۔ جو رعایتیں اللہ نے ہمیں اپنے رسول کے ذریعے سے دی ہیں ان میں حکمت ہے۔ ان رعایتوں کا فایٔدہ اٹھیٔں۔
    اللہ ہماری مدد فرماۓ۔ آمین۔

  41. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 14, 2020 7:40 am/ Reply

    The plotting of graph does seem to be correct for May 13 relative to May 12

  42. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  May 23, 2020 7:10 pm/ Reply

    WHY NO UPDATE FOR FIVE DAYS?

  43. Avatar
      Hassan Shah  May 23, 2020 11:10 pm/ Reply

    Your site is very informative but there is update after 18th May. Please update. It would be good to see similar data about the recoveries

    • Avatar
        Mahim Maher  May 24, 2020 9:54 am/ Reply

      Thank you for the feedback. We will be factoring this in.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Youth conference highlights ways to meet UN development goals
Youth conference highlights ways to meet UN development goals
Fashion revolution as designers rebel against 'wasteful' calendar
Fashion revolution as designers rebel against ‘wasteful’ calendar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.