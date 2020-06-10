Dr Zafar Mirza rules out imposing WHO’s recommendations in Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has ruled out following the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of imposing a two-week lockdown across the country.

“The WHO only takes health-related factors into account while governments have to think of the public’s livelihoods as well,” Dr Mirza said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

He was of the view that the coronavirus situation could be brought under control if people strictly abide by the SOPs.

Some news reports suggest that private medical facilities are charging more than Rs100,000 for just one night, which is more than what they are supposed to charge.

Dr Mirza said healthcare commissions are present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab and these bodies are responsible for monitoring the price and quality of healthcare of private hospitals. He regretted that there’s a tradition in the country of exploiting people during hard times.

As of Wednesday, Pakistan has reported over 111,000 COVID-19 infections and 2,216 fatalities. Dr Mirza said the situation will worsen in the coming weeks.

He added that the federal government will be giving around 1,000 beds or more to each province depending on their need.

