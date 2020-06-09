Coronavirus claims 48 more lives in Punjab: minister

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that at least 48 people in Punjab died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

At least 19,299 people have been affected by the virus in Lahore, the minister said while addressing a press conference in the provincial capital.

She said that almost 75% people who died of the virus were over 50 years of age.

The virus has so far killed 773 people, while the number of known cases has exceeded 40,000 in Punjab.

The minister warned that the situation could get out of control, if people continued to ignore warnings by the government.

“When we eased the lockdown, people thought the pandemic had gone,” Rashid said. She said they expected the number of patients to rise.

The warning by the Punjab health minister comes two days after the World Health Organization recommended “intermittent lockdowns” in targeted areas to control the spread of the virus.

In its letter to the Punjab health minister, the WHO had said that Pakistan didn’t meet prerequisites before easing the lockdown.

It said that “the average number of new (coronavirus) cases per day rose to around 4,000 with a 25% positivity rate” after Pakistan fully relaxed the lockdown before Eid.