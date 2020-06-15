Body of Shikarpur man transported home on donkey cart

Body of a man who died at a Shikarpur hospital was transported home on a donkey cart Sunday after relatives could not find an ambulance.

The incident took place in Garhi Yasin area of the Shikarpur district. A video clip was posted on social media in which relatives of the deceased, Sikandar Khokhar, are seen transporting his body on a donkey cart.

Khokhar’s family alleged that he was not given timely medical attention either.

Dr Imtiaz Memon, the hospital’s medical superintendent, denied the claims. He said the patient had not been brought to the hospital.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi shared the video on Twitter and criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the state of affairs in the province.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho suspended MS Dr Imtiaz Memon.

She has asked for a report from the Larkana Health Services director within three days.