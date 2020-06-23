Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Authorities seize 95,000 dexamethasone injections hoarded in Quetta

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities seize 95,000 dexamethasone injections hoarded in Quetta

Photo: Samaa TV

Officials of the Balochistan health department seized on Tuesday a huge consignment of dexamethasone injections in Quetta, they said.

The injections were stashed in order to be smuggled to Afghanistan. The drug is said to have life-saving potential for critically ill coronavirus patients.

Chief Drug Inspector Sarwar Khan along with other officials conducted a raid on the airport road, according to Balochistan Health DG Saleem Abro.

They found 95,000 dexamethasone injections that were stashed in order to be smuggled to Afghanistan.

Abro said these doses could not only be used to treat critically ill coronavirus patients in Balochistan, but thousands others all over the country.

He vowed that they would continue to act against the drug mafia while ensuring provision of health services to the people.

Balochistan Coronavirus Dexamethasone
 
