Authorities likely to impose smart lockdowns in three Karachi districts

Authorities have formulated a plan to impose smart lockdowns in several coronavirus hotspots in Karachi’s East, West and Korangi districts, a notification issued from the Karachi commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

The development comes amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the megapolis. The city reported 1,854 cases and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Sindh health department.

District authorities have marked areas with unusually high number of cases. The Karachi commissioner will issue a notification regarding the imposition of smart lockdowns in these areas in consultation with the Sindh home department.

Below are the names of the areas identified as virus hotspots in East, West and Korangi districts of the city:

District Korangi

Nasir Colony, Qayyumabad, Allah Wala Town, P&T Colony, Makhdoom Bilawal, Awami Colony, 36-B Area, Moinabad, Kazimabad, Gulshan-e-Jami, Jaffar Bagh, Nashtar Square, Model Colony, Alfalah, Malir Halth, Millat Garden, Millat Town, CAA Colony, Cantt Bazar, Old Iqbalabad

District West

Maymarabad and Songal areas in Manghopir, Islam Nagar, Saeedabad, Naiabadi, Muslim Mujahid Colony in Baldia Town, SITE’s Metroville, Frontier Colony and Banaras areas, Bhutta Village, Sultanabad, Keamari, Data Nagar and Mujahid Colony in Orangi Town, and Surjani Town sectors L-1, 5-C, 5-D, 4-B, 4-C and 7-A.

District East

Mohammad Ali Society, Bahadurabad Block-14, Essa Nagri, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Gulshan Iqbal blocks 13-D/1, 2, 7, 11, 14 and 15, Sachal Goth, Rabia City, Safoora, Askari-4, Rufi Lake Drive Inn, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-13, PECHS blocks 2, 6 and 11, Balti Mohalla, Martin Quarters, Fatima Jinnah Colony, Jamat Khana, Jahangir Road no 1 and 2, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazar and Numaish areas.

Restrictions during smart lockdowns