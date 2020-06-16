Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Authorities likely to impose smart lockdowns in three Karachi districts

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Authorities likely to impose smart lockdowns in three Karachi districts

A view of a Karachi road during complete lockdown in Sindh on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Photo: ONLINE

Authorities have formulated a plan to impose smart lockdowns in several coronavirus hotspots in Karachi’s East, West and Korangi districts, a notification issued from the Karachi commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

The development comes amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the megapolis. The city reported 1,854 cases and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Sindh health department.

District authorities have marked areas with unusually high number of cases. The Karachi commissioner will issue a notification regarding the imposition of smart lockdowns in these areas in consultation with the Sindh home department.

Below are the names of the areas identified as virus hotspots in East, West and Korangi districts of the city:

District Korangi

Nasir Colony, Qayyumabad, Allah Wala Town, P&T Colony, Makhdoom Bilawal, Awami Colony, 36-B Area, Moinabad, Kazimabad, Gulshan-e-Jami, Jaffar Bagh, Nashtar Square, Model Colony, Alfalah, Malir Halth, Millat Garden, Millat Town, CAA Colony, Cantt Bazar, Old Iqbalabad

District West

Maymarabad and Songal areas in Manghopir, Islam Nagar, Saeedabad, Naiabadi, Muslim Mujahid Colony in Baldia Town, SITE’s Metroville, Frontier Colony and Banaras areas, Bhutta Village, Sultanabad, Keamari, Data Nagar and Mujahid Colony in Orangi Town, and Surjani Town sectors L-1, 5-C, 5-D, 4-B, 4-C and 7-A.

District East

Mohammad Ali Society, Bahadurabad Block-14, Essa Nagri, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Gulshan Iqbal blocks 13-D/1, 2, 7, 11, 14 and 15, Sachal Goth, Rabia City, Safoora, Askari-4, Rufi Lake Drive Inn, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-13, PECHS blocks 2, 6 and 11, Balti Mohalla, Martin Quarters, Fatima Jinnah Colony, Jamat Khana, Jahangir Road no 1 and 2, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazar and Numaish areas.

Restrictions during smart lockdowns

  • There will be a complete ban on the movement of people residing in areas placed under smart lockdown.
  • Only grocery shops and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific hours.
  • All other business activities will remain suspended without any exceptions.
  • All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will remain closed.
  • Restaurants, eateries and fast food joints won’t be allowed home delivery or takeaway.
  • Only one person from a household will be able to step out to purchase food items or medicines. They will have to show their original CNIC to the law enforcers.
  • Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care.
  • No get-together will be allowed in homes or farmhouses.
  • No joyrides will be allowed. Residents venturing out of their houses must have a valid reason to do so.
  • Pillion-riding shall be strictly banned in these areas.
  • All public transport (buses, taxis, rickshaws, Uber, Careem, Swvl, Airlift) will be restricted to ply roads in these areas.
  • Government will make every effort to provide ration to needy people residing in these areas through charity organisations and by employing its own resources.
  • Government will make every effort to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas.
  • The lockdown shall be effective after the issuance of a notification from the Karachi commissioner’s office.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, lockdown, coronavirus, East, West, Korangi, districts, virus hotspots,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.