Another 29 die of coronavirus in Sindh

Sindh reported 29 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday with 1,824 new cases emerging across the province, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He said provincial authorities tested the highest 7,547 samples over the past 24 hours. Of these 1,824 new cases, 1,284 were reported in Karachi.

Hyderabad reported 73 new cases, Ghotki 36, Shikarpur 24, Jasmhoro and Kashmore 13 each, Qambar-Shahdadkot 10, Khairpur and Dadu nine each, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal eight each, Jacobabad seven, Nawabshah and Badin four each and Sanghar reported three cases.

The situation indicates local transmission all over the province, according to the chief minister.

The government has so far tested 200,093 samples which detected 32,910 cases, he said in his statement. This constitutes 16.5% of the total individuals tested for the virus.

CM Shah said the death toll from the virus jumped to 555 after 29 more people died in the province. It constitutes 1.6% of the total patients.

Currently, there are 16,333 patients under treatment, he said. Of them, 15,070 are in home isolation, 111 in isolation centers and 1,152 in different hospitals.

“Our 367 patients are in critical condition,” the chief minister said. “Of them, 56 have been put on ventilators.”

He said people would have to be more cautious after the easing of lockdown restrictions and resumption of public transport.