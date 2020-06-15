Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

80 Lahore neighbourhoods to be sealed Tuesday

Posted: Jun 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
80 Lahore neighbourhoods to be sealed Tuesday

The famous Minar-e-Pakistan monument in Lahore. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Eighty neighbourhoods and localities will be sealed in Lahore Tuesday over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, according to the district administration.

The areas that would be sealed include Johar Town’s A, B-1, E, F-2, G, H, J and R blocks, Mustafa Town Canal View, Wapda Town and PCSIR Phase-11 areas.

Four sectors in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority, Allama Iqbal Town’s Sutlej, Rachna, Nargis and Raza blocks will be sealed.

Model Town’s B, C, G, H, A, J, K and N blocks will be sealed along with Gulberg’s Zafar Ali Road, Zahoor Ilahi Road and E-1 block.

Around 70,000 houses and 400,000 people would be limited, according to the Punjab health department. People would only be able to go to pharmacies.

The death toll from coronavirus in Punjab has crossed the 1,000 mark. As of Monday morning, the number of deaths in the province was 1,031.

The number of known cases in the province has exceeded 50,000.

Coronavirus Lahore
 
Lahore, coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
 
