50 Lahore, 4 Peshawar areas sealed after COVID-19 cases spike

Around 50 neighbourhoods of Lahore have been sealed for two weeks after several coronavirus cases were confirmed there.

The areas include Johar Town’s blocks A, B-1, E, F-2, G, H, J and R, Mustafa Town Canal View, Wapda Town and PCSIR Phase-II areas.

Four sectors in Lahore’s DHA, Allama Iqbal Town’s Sutlej, Rachna, Nargis and Raza blocks were also sealed.

Thirty more Lahore localities are expected to be sealed in the next few days. The city has been declared a coronavirus epicenter by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The minister has recommended sealing 25 areas in Faisalabad as well. Islamabad’s Sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3 have been under a smart lockdown since last Friday.

On Monday, Peshawar imposed restrictions in four localities on the recommendation of the district health officer. The deputy commissioner instructed officials to enforce “controlled exit and entry” in Ashrafia Colony, University Town sub-area, Danishabad and Sector E/2 in Phase I of Hayatabad.

No one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas except those supplying essential commodities. All types of gatherings have also been prohibited. All shops are also to remain closed. This excludes pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, water shops and emergency services.

Three more areas in Peshawar, six in Abbottabad, six in Chitral and 11 in Swat will be sealed soon.

A “selected” lockdown in certain areas of Karachi is also on the cards. Authorities have formulated a plan to impose smart lockdowns in Karachi’s East, West and Korangi districts.

The development comes after the city reported 1,854 cases and 30 deaths on Tuesday alone. District authorities have marked areas with unusually high number of cases.

Meanwhile, no areas in Balochistan or Azad Kashmir have been sealed yet.