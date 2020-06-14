Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Health

14 KP MPAs so far affected by coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Fourteen members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have contracted coronavirus, while one provincial lawmaker has died of it so far.

MPA Abdus Salam Afridi was the first provincial lawmaker to have contracted the virus. Special Assistant to KP CM for Local Bodies Kamran Bangash and KP Housing Minister Dr Amjad were infected a few days later. They all have recovered from the virus.

Other MPAs who have recovered from the virus include Inayatullah Khan, Jamshed Mohmand and Shafiq Sher.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, KP Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir, Hummayun Khan, Anwar Zeb Khan, Madiha Nisar, Zeenat Bibi and Bahadur Khan are currently in isolation at their homes.

MPA Jamsheduddin died of the virus earlier this month.

The budget session of the provincial assembly is scheduled for June 19. It is mandatory for all members to get themselves tested ahead of the session.

The number of known coronavirus cases in KP stands at 16,415. The virus has so far killed 642 people in the province.

