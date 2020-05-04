Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Health

WHO says COVID-19 ‘reinfections’ were false positives

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
WHO says COVID-19 ‘reinfections’ were false positives

Dead lung cells testing positive in recovered patients

Some patients who had recovered from COVD-19 were testing positive again after a few weeks or months in different parts of the world. There were fears of reinfection. However, the WHO has clarified that these tests were false positives.

“What is actually happens is as the lungs heal there are parts of the lung, dead cells, coming up and testing positive for PCR,” said WHO’s Technical Lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show May 3.

“It’s not reinfection, it’s not reactivation. This is part of the healing process.”

This happens because the virus particles remain in the dead lung cells after recovery. These patients are not likely to be infectious, experts say.

“From this understanding … after someone has been infected by this kind of virus, he will produce antibodies, and after these antibodies are produced, he won’t be contagious,” said Song Tie, vice director of the local disease control centre in southern China’s Guangdong province, according to a Reuters report.

On February 29, Reuters had reported cases of “reinfections” in patients in China and Japan. South Korea had also reported more than 260 such cases.

coronavirus WHO
 
