UK starts clinical trial of new drug to treat COVID-19

Scientists in the UK are trying a new drug, interferon beta, to treat patients admitted in hospitals with COVID-19.

The drug has been developed by biotechnology company, Synairgen, and is known as SNG-001.

Interferon beta is an interferon or synthetic protein that is used to manage multiple sclerosis. It works by alerting the immune system of invasion by pathogens, but doesn’t directly kill them.

“Interferon beta is part of the body’s first line of defence against viruses, warning it to expect a viral attack,” the BBC quoted Richard Marsden, chief executive of Southampton-based Synairgen, as saying.

As it boosts the immune response, it could prove to be useful for patients who are immune-compromised and unable to fight the novel coronavirus.

The drug will be administered as aerosol directly into the airways. The results of this clinical trial would most likely be available by July.

Last month, the drug interferon alfa-2b had shown success in treating COVID-19 patients in China. It has been produced in Cuba under a partnership with China.

Interferon alfa is used to treat conditions like hepatitis B and C and various cancers including leukaemia, melanoma and AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma.