Two Radio Pakistan employees die of coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has claimed lives of two Radio Pakistan employees, the state-run radio confirmed Thursday.

“It is announced with profound grief and sorrow that two employees of Radio Pakistan succumbed to coronavirus today,” said a statement on Radio Pakistan’s website.

The employees were identified as Urdu newscaster Huma Zafar and Senior Broadcast Engineer Muhammad Ashfaq.

Huma Zafar, who held a degree of Phd in psychology, had been associated with Pakistan Broadcasting Service for two decades. Muhammad Ashfaq was a regular employee of Radio Pakistan.

The PBC director general has instructed officials to strictly follow the SOPs to check the spread of the virus, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of Radio Pakistan employees and senior journalist Farkhruddin.

In a statement, the information minister said the media is playing a frontline role along with doctors, nurses and paramedics in the war against coronavirus.

Earlier, the KP health department confirmed the death of senior journalist Fakhruddin from the virus, .

At least 160 journalists in the country have contracted the virus and four of them have died of it.

The virus has so far killed 1,276 people in Pakistan while the total number of known cases in the country stands at 62,330.