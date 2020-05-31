Two doctors die of coronavirus in KP

Two doctors died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra.

“We lost two doctors today in KP to Corona,” Jhagra said on Twitter. “Nothing I say may ease the pain of the families.”

The minister urged the masses to pray for the departed souls.

“This country will not forget the sacrifice and courage that our healthcare community is showing,” Jhagra said.

Earlier, a doctor in Balochistan also lost his life to the virus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 70,000. It has so far claimed over 1500 lives in the country.