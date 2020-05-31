Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Two doctors die of coronavirus in KP

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Two doctors die of coronavirus in KP

ISLAMABAD: Mar26- A security personnel checking temperature of nurses at Poly Clinic Hospital to protect them from corona virus spread in federal capital. Photo: ONLINE

Two doctors died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra.

“We lost two doctors today in KP to Corona,” Jhagra said on Twitter. “Nothing I say may ease the pain of the families.”

The minister urged the masses to pray for the departed souls.

“This country will not forget the sacrifice and courage that our healthcare community is showing,” Jhagra said.

Earlier, a doctor in Balochistan also lost his life to the virus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 70,000. It has so far claimed over 1500 lives in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, doctors, Taimur Khan Jhagra
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fashion revolution as designers rebel against 'wasteful' calendar
Fashion revolution as designers rebel against ‘wasteful’ calendar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.