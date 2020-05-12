Three-year-old child dies from COVID-19 in Karachi

A three-year-old child died from the novel coronavirus late Monday night in Karachi.

According to her parents, she was brought to the city from Hyderabad after her condition became serious. She was under treatment at the National Incubation Centre in Karachi.

The hospital’s management said that the girl was provided with all medical facilities and was even put on a ventilator. She, however, succumbed to the disease.

The child also had some other genetic diseases, the doctors said. More than 12,000 people have been affected by the deadly disease in Sindh.