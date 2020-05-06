Sindh to test shoppers as COVID-19 tally reaches 8,640

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the government will start testing people visiting grocery stores and vegetable markets to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Four hundred and fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sindh, taking the total number to 8,640. Nine people have died over the past 24 hours bringing the provincial death toll to 157, said the chief minister in his daily video update.

There have been 60 recoveries bringing the total to 1,731. Sindh has conducted 72,544 tests so far with 3,671 tests done over 24 hours, Shah stated.

Currently, 6,752 people in the province are undergoing treatment for the virus. The majority of them, 5,528, are isolated at their homes. There are 721 patients in various isolation centres and 503 admitted in hospitals. Among the hospitalised patients 89 are in critical condition while 14 are on a ventilator.

The major chunk of cases was reported in Karachi; 327 new cases in the city raised the tally to 6,084. There are 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Karachi’s South District, 74 in East District and 68 in Central District, 47 new cases in West District, 26 in Malir and 25 in Korangi, said the Sindh chief minister.

Across the rest of Sindh, the breakdown is: 24 in Shikarpur, 19 in Sukkur, 15 in Shaheed Benazirabad, seven in Larkana, five in Hyderabad, three in Sujawal, three in Ghotki, two in Sanghar and one each in Mirpurkhas, Matiari and Dadu.

“Avoid travelling between cities,” Shah implored. “One person who returned to his village from Hyderabad infected nine other people”.

He also stated the inquiry into the death of Dr Furqan due to delayed treatment has been completed and action is being taken accordingly.