Sindh to return amount deducted from salaries of healthcare professionals

The Sindh government would return the amount deducted from the salaries of healthcare workers for the Coronavirus Emergency Fund, the health department said Friday.

The government had deducted 10% salaries of doctors, paramedics and supporting staff in April.

However, the Sindh health department said the amount deducted from healthcare professionals’ salaries would be returned in May.

The Sindh finance department has requested the Sindh accountant general to pay the deducted amount to healthcare staffers.

The health department hailed all healthcare workers as “frontline heroes” for discharging their duties during such difficult times.