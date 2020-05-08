Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh to return amount deducted from salaries of healthcare professionals

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh to return amount deducted from salaries of healthcare professionals

Photo: FILE

The Sindh government would return the amount deducted from the salaries of healthcare workers for the Coronavirus Emergency Fund, the health department said Friday.

The government had deducted 10% salaries of doctors, paramedics and supporting staff in April.

However, the Sindh health department said the amount deducted from healthcare professionals’ salaries would be returned in May.

The Sindh finance department has requested the Sindh accountant general to pay the deducted amount to healthcare staffers.

The health department hailed all healthcare workers as “frontline heroes” for discharging their duties during such difficult times.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, doctors, healthcare professionals, salaries
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The Hobbit-inspired resort being built in Islamabad
The Hobbit-inspired resort being built in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.