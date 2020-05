The Sindh Emergency Operations Centre confirmed a new polio case in the province on Thursday, which has taken the Sindh tally to 17 this year.

The victim is a 36-month-old girl from Qambar district, the EOC said in a statement. Her immunisation history has not been shared.

So far 47 polio cases have been reported across Pakistan since the beginning of this year.

There are 19 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Balochistan and one in Punjab.