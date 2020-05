Sindh reported 804 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to the provincial health department.

Of them, 634 cases emerged in Karachi alone, the health department said. Thirty-one people died of the virus in the province during the last 24 hours.

The number of known cases in the province has jumped to 26,113, according to the health department. The virus has so far claimed 427 lives in Sindh.

So far 12,750 people have recovered from the infection all over the province.