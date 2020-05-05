Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh policeman dies of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh policeman dies of coronavirus

File photo

A constable of the Sindh Police died of coronavirus in Karachi on Tuesday, police officials said.

The deceased constable of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell had tested positive for the virus on April 26, according to officials.

He was asked by hospital authorities to remain in quarantine at his home.

His condition deteriorated early Tuesday, officials said. He was shifted to hospital, but couldn’t survive.

The virus has claimed nearly 150 lives in the province. The number of known cases in Sindh stands at 8,189.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, police, coronavirus, AVLC
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.