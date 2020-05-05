Sindh policeman dies of coronavirus

A constable of the Sindh Police died of coronavirus in Karachi on Tuesday, police officials said.

The deceased constable of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell had tested positive for the virus on April 26, according to officials.

He was asked by hospital authorities to remain in quarantine at his home.

His condition deteriorated early Tuesday, officials said. He was shifted to hospital, but couldn’t survive.

The virus has claimed nearly 150 lives in the province. The number of known cases in Sindh stands at 8,189.