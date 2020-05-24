Sindh is capable of conducting DNA sampling: health minister

The Sindh province has the capability to conduct DNA sampling, Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho said Sunday.

She was responding to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s statement that the province doesn’t have DNA testing facility. The governor claimed that a team had arrived from Lahore to help identify the PIA plane crash victims.

A PIA plane from Lahore to Karachi crashed just before landing on Friday, May 22. The plane was carrying 107 people and only two survived.

“Sindh has its own Forensic/Genome Lab at Karachi University where the DNA sampling of all unidentified plane crash victims will take place,” Pechuho said in a statement.

“We also have a lab at Liaquat University Jamshoro,” she said. “The team that arrived from Punjab has come to investigate the aircraft specifics not the bodies.”

The Sindh health minister asked Governor Ismail not to politicize such a tragedy by giving out statements “without complete knowledge”.