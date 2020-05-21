Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Health

Pakistan’s coronavirus deaths reach 1,000 as country eases lockdown

Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus deaths reach 1,000 as country eases lockdown

Photo: Online

Pakistan has reported 1,017 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far. The first death was reported a little more than two months ago, on March 18, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Mardan.

As of Thursday, the country has confirmed 48,091 known cases of the novel coronavirus. Sindh has reported the most infections with nearly 19,000 cases and KP has recorded the most deaths with 351 fatalities.

Despite the increasing cases, Pakistan is gradually easing its lockdown. Numerous businesses have reopened and people are returning to work. Schools are, however, still closed.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry has warned that the country will witness a rapid surge in coronavirus cases from the third week of June till mid July.

Health experts are also advising people to stay indoors and avoid meeting other people to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

