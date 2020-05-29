Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan reports highest 57 coronavirus deaths in a day

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Pakistan reports highest 57 coronavirus deaths in a day

PM's aide Dr Zafar Mirza. Photo: FILE

Pakistan reported on Friday the highest 57 deaths from coronavirus in a single day.

The country reported 2,636 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza.

There are 157 coronavirus patients currently on ventilators in hospitals across the country.

Mirza said the virus doesn’t get transmitted from the dead body of a patient. He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

The body of a coronavirus patient can be given bath and there is no restriction on shrouding it in the white burial cloth, according to the PM’s aide.

He said relatives could offer funeral prayers too with precautions.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 63,905. The virus has so far claimed 1,319 lives in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, deaths, Dr Zafar Mirza, PM's aide on health
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fashion revolution as designers rebel against 'wasteful' calendar
Fashion revolution as designers rebel against ‘wasteful’ calendar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.