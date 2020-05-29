Pakistan reports highest 57 coronavirus deaths in a day

Pakistan reported on Friday the highest 57 deaths from coronavirus in a single day.

The country reported 2,636 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza.

There are 157 coronavirus patients currently on ventilators in hospitals across the country.

Mirza said the virus doesn’t get transmitted from the dead body of a patient. He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

The body of a coronavirus patient can be given bath and there is no restriction on shrouding it in the white burial cloth, according to the PM’s aide.

He said relatives could offer funeral prayers too with precautions.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 63,905. The virus has so far claimed 1,319 lives in the country.