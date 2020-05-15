MIT, Harvard scientists developing mask that glows upon sensing coronavirus

Scientists at Harvard and MIT are working on a face mask that lights up when it comes in touch with the novel coronavirus. If successful, it could be a huge breakthrough for COVID-19 screening and testing.

The mask works using a sensor that detects moisture from breath and a portion of the virus’ genetic material, the Business Insider reported. The sensor itself has genetic material (DNA or RNA) that can bind to the virus and give off a fluorescent signal in a few hours.

According to the head of the project, bioengineer James Collins of MIT, the sensor can remain functional for a few months.

“As we open up our transit system, you could envision it being used in airports as we go through security, as we wait to get on a plane,” Collins said.

“You or I could use it on the way to and from work. Hospitals could use it for patients as they come in or wait in the waiting room as a pre-screen of who’s infected.”

However, officials will have to use a fluorimeter to detect the signal from the sensor since it isn’t visible to the naked eye.

Right now the project is only experimental and the team is testing the sensors’ ability to detect the novel coronavirus in a saliva sample. If their experiments are successful, clinical trials of the masks can begin on humans.

The team has prior experience working on virus-detecting sensors. In 2018, the sensors made by the lab’s scientists were able to detect several viruses: SARS, measles, influenza, hepatitis C and West Nile.