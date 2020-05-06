Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Health

Karachi’s JPMC allowed to use plasma for passive immunisation therapy

Posted: May 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Karachi’s JPMC allowed to use plasma for passive immunisation therapy

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government allowed on Wednesday the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi to make experimental use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunization therapy, its health department said in a statement.

Convalescent plasma is the blood plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19. It contains antibodies that can fight the virus. Clinical trials of this therapy have also begun in different parts of the world.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan approved clinical trials for plasma therapy and local manufacturing of the active ingredient of drug chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 on April 9.

The JPMC was granted permission on the terms that the process will be supervised by hospital staff which includes a physician or infectious disease specialist, ICU specialist, consultant hematologist and a representative of the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority.

The provincial government previously allowed the use of therapy to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad and the National Institute of Blood Diseases in Karachi.

