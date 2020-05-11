Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan. We started it on March 10 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12pm, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night.

We keep updating the figures as much as possible.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

Date Total Count Increase 10 March 16 11 March 19 3 12 March 20 1 13 March 21 1 14 March 28 7 15 March 31 3 16 March 54 23 17 March 187 133 18 March 241 54 19 March 302 61 20 March 454 152 21 March 504 50 22 March 646 142 23 March 784 138 24 March 887 103 25 March 991 104 26 March 1087 96 27 March 1197 110 28 March 1375 178 29 March 1512 137 30 March 1613 101 31 March 1796 183 1 April 2036 240 2 April 2252 216 3 April 2430 178 4 April 2696 266 5 April 2866 170 6 April 3323 457 7 April 3909 586 8 April 4131 221 9 April 4409 278 10 April 4688 279 11 April 4922 234 12 April 5131 209 13 April 5415 284 14 April 5779 364 15 April 6138 359 16 April 6772 634 17 April 7234 462 18 April 7635 401 19 April 8182 547 20 April 8643 461 21 April 9464 821 22 April 10069 605 23 April 10881 812 24 April 11429 548 25 April 12227 798 26 April 13104 877 27 April 13669 565 28 April 14300 631 29 April 15156 856 30 April 15883 727 1 May 17319 1436 2 May 18148 829 3 May 19214 1066 4 May 20573 1359 5 May 21808 1235 6 May 23274 1466 7 May 23978 724 8 May 25597 1619 9 May 28113 2516 10 May 29552 1439 11 May 31003 1452

There have been 670 deaths from Coronavirus in Pakistan to date.



Twenty-five hundred and sixteen cases were reported between May 8 and May 9, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on May 11 at 12pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.

It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.

And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.

What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.

People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.

Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.