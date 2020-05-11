Govt aims to generate awareness regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures: Faraz

The government aims to generate awareness among the masses regarding precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Monday.

The minister said protection of public health is the top priority of the government. He was speaking to PROs of all ministries through a video link.

“We are to encourage the masses and make them aware of adopting precautionary measures as an effective weapon,” Faraz said.

He said the role of information officers is of great significance during the pandemic.