Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Govt aims to generate awareness regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures: Faraz

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Govt aims to generate awareness regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures: Faraz

Photo: Shibli Faraz/Twitter

The government aims to generate awareness among the masses regarding precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Monday.

The minister said protection of public health is the top priority of the government. He was speaking to PROs of all ministries through a video link.

“We are to encourage the masses and make them aware of adopting precautionary measures as an effective weapon,” Faraz said.

He said the role of information officers is of great significance during the pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, Shibli Faraz, information minister, awareness, precautionary measures
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The Hobbit-inspired resort being built in Islamabad
The Hobbit-inspired resort being built in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.