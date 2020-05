Five doctors at Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital in Islamabad have tested positive for the COVID-19.

Out of the five house officers, one had developed cough and fever, after which 25 other doctors were tested. Their results came back on Thursday. The rest of the five affected doctors remain asymptomatic.

All the doctors who were working with them have been quarantined for 14 days, confirmed one of the doctors from the hospital who is now self-isolating at home.