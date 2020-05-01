Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Eight doctors test COVID-19 positive at Karachi’s Indus Hospital

Posted: May 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight doctors test COVID-19 positive at Karachi’s Indus Hospital

Photo: Online

Eight doctors working for Karachi’s Indus Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

“Alhamdolillah, they are all well and in quarantine at home,” it added.

The management, however, clarified that the hospital’s Emergency Department and the COVID-19 unit are fully operational. “Both departments are being run with the same bravery and vigor as ever,” the statement said, adding that the hospital gets disinfected twice a day as a routine practice.

Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan and other healthcare professionals of the country have been warning about this situation. “We request everyone to follow extreme caution and social distancing,” the statement said.

