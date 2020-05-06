Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
‘Covid-19 patients won’t be forcefully shifted to Sindh isolation centres’

Posted: May 6, 2020
The Sindh health department has said that coronavirus patients in the province will have the liberty to quarantine themselves either at home or isolation centres.

It has been noted that patients declared COVID-19 positive are being forcefully shifted either to hospitals or field isolation centres, the health department said in a statement Wednesday.

Looking into the inconvenience faced by patients and their relatives, it issued an advisory to healthcare providers and law enforcement agencies.

Coronavirus patients can choose to stay at home or field isolation centres, the advisory said.

None shall be forcefully shifted to isolation centre, if proper space is available at their residence and the patient or the family members agree on home isolation, it stated.

The health department, however, said the patients were bound to strictly observe the SOPs given by healthcare providers for home isolation.

The patient will be shifted to isolation centre in case of any violation exposing the community to the infection, it added.

