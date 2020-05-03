Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update: 2:20pm, Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Known case updates as of 2:20pm, Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Pakistan: 19,491

Islamabad: 393

Punjab: 7,494

Sindh: 7,102

Balochistan: 1,172

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2,907

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 67

Gilgit-Baltistan: 356



Deaths from the virus as of 2:20pm, Sunday, May 3, 2020.

So far, 439 people have died of the virus in Pakistan.

Islamabad: 4

Punjab: 122

Sindh: 122

Balochistan: 16

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 172

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 0

Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?

Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.

Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.

Federal helpline: 1166

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700

Balochistan: Two options given below

Call: 081-9241133-22

WhatsApp: 0334-9241133

Punjab: 0800 99 000

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough, fever, difficulty breathing, tiredness, loss of smell (reported in some patients)

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you. The alcohol content should be 60% or higher. Wear a face mask in public places Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes Follow social distancing, keep a distance of at least one metre from other people Avoid large public gatherings Stay at home if you feel sick Disinfect workplace surfaces, door knobs, counters Cook food thoroughly

Where can I go to get tested?

Punjab:

All Divisional Headquarters hospitals

Lahore: Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Shaukat Khanum and Chughtai Lab

Sindh:

Karachi: AKUH Karachi, Dow OJHA, Indus Hospital, SIUT, Chughtai Lab

Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital

Khairpur: GIMS

KP:

Peshawar: Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex

Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

Balochistan:

Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital

Taftan: Mobile testing unit

Gilgit-Baltistan:

Skardu: CMCH

Gilgit: DHQ

Islamabad: PIMS, NIH

Azad Jammu and Kashmir:

Muzaffarabad: Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences

Isolation wards (Sindh):

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

Twitter handles to follow:

1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza

2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan

3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial

4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt

5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho

6. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House

7. Taimur Khan Jhagra KP Finance and Health Minister: @Jhagra

8. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan

9. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan

10. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros

11. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid

12. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab

13. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov

14. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp

15. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork

16. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal

17. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital