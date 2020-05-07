Balochistan’s 2020 polio tally rises to 10

The poliovirus has been detected in three girls in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 10 cases this year.

According to the Balochistan Health Department, the patients include an eight-month-old girl in Zhob whose samples were collected on April 16 and 17.

The second patient is a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasirabad whose samples were taken on April 17 and 18. The department says both girls belong to families who have not administered anti-polio drops to their children.

The third patients is a 13-month-old girl in Jhal Magsi. Her samples were taken on April 22 and 23.