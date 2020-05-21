Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Another 20 die of coronavirus in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Another 20 die of coronavirus in Sindh

A view of massive traffic jam in Karachi on May 21, 2020 as a large number of people go out on shopping after easing of lockdown restrictions. Photo: ONLINE

At least 20 more people died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

Of them, 16 died in Karachi, two in Larkana and one each in Sukkur and Khairpur. This has brought the overall death toll in the province to 336.

Sindh reported 960 new cases of the virus on Thursday, according to the health department. Of them, 856 were from Karachi alone.

More than 6,000 samples were tested in the province in the last 24 hours.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 49,000. The virus has killed over 1,000 people across the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, deaths
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Virus pushes Pakistan's transgender dancers out of their homes
Virus pushes Pakistan’s transgender dancers out of their homes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.