Another 20 die of coronavirus in Sindh

At least 20 more people died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

Of them, 16 died in Karachi, two in Larkana and one each in Sukkur and Khairpur. This has brought the overall death toll in the province to 336.

Sindh reported 960 new cases of the virus on Thursday, according to the health department. Of them, 856 were from Karachi alone.

More than 6,000 samples were tested in the province in the last 24 hours.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 49,000. The virus has killed over 1,000 people across the country.