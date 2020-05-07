AJK coronavirus count reaches 78 after two new cases emerge

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The total number of cases in the region is now 78.

AJK Health Department confirmed that samples of 47 suspected cases were taken in the last 24 hours. More than 2,500 people have been tested so far and 2,359 of them tested negative for the virus.

Fifty-eight people have fully recovered and were discharged from different health facilities across the state. There have been no deaths reported in the AJK.

The AJK government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state. Health department officials deputed at entry points of the state screen visitors round the clock.

The Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur are authorised to conduct PCR tests for COVID-19.