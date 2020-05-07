Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

AJK coronavirus count reaches 78 after two new cases emerge

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
AJK coronavirus count reaches 78 after two new cases emerge

Photo: AFP

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The total number of cases in the region is now 78.

AJK Health Department confirmed that samples of 47 suspected cases were taken in the last 24 hours. More than 2,500 people have been tested so far and 2,359 of them tested negative for the virus.

Fifty-eight people have fully recovered and were discharged from different health facilities across the state. There have been no deaths reported in the AJK.

The AJK government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state. Health department officials deputed at entry points of the state screen visitors round the clock.

The Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur are authorised to conduct PCR tests for COVID-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AZAD KASHMIR Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Azad Kashmir, coronavirus,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.