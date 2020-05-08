Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Health

8 Balochistan hospital employees suspended for not performing coronavirus duties

Posted: May 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
8 Balochistan hospital employees suspended for not performing coronavirus duties

Photo: Online

Eight employees of Bolan Medical College have been suspended for refusing to perform coronavirus duties as the provincial tally reached 1,218 with 21 deaths.

The numbers have been confirmed by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

The province has been under lockdown for 42 days now. The police sealed 316 shops, arrested 91 people and issued challans against 102 vehicles for violating Section 144.

Approximatel Rs2.34 billion has been distributed to people as part of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and bread was distributed to 408,456 people in Quetta.

Tell us what you think:

