Young doctors announce suspension of services in Balochistan hospitals

The Young Doctors Association has announced suspension of services in Balochistan hospitals in protest against the arrest of more than 150 healthcare professionals by the government.

The government apprehended dozens of doctors in Quetta Monday morning. They were staging a demonstration against non-provision of protective gear after allegedly 18 of their fellows treating coronavirus patients were infected themselves.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema said the police had apprehended 53 doctors. They have been released from custody on the orders of the provincial government, he added.

However, YDA spokesman Dr Rahim said they would not leave police stations until the provision of protective gear to doctors.

Rahim said services in hospitals across Balochistan would remain suspended from Tuesday.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said they had accepted all demands laid by the young doctors.

Contracts of 533 doctors had been extended until June, while 205 others would be appointed on ad hoc basis, he said.

Shahwani said they had provided more than enough protective equipment and kits for the safety of healthcare professionals.

He said the government had already ordered the release of all doctors, but they had not been leaving police stations for their homes.