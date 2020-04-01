Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Posted: Apr 1, 2020
World Bank gives KP government 40 ventilators to fight coronavirus

This a sample picture taken on March 16, 2020 during a press presentation of the hospitalisation service for future patients with coronavirus at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital. Photo: AFP

The World Bank has given the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government 40 ventilators for coronavirus patients.

These 40 ventilators are the first instalment of the 120 ventilators the government asked for.

They will be distributed to hospitals around the province. In more advanced stages of COVID-19, patients experience severe respiratory issues and need ventilators to continue breathing.

An official of the health department said they are inspecting the ventilators and then will send them to various districts. Their officials will install the machines and then train the hospital staff on how to use them.

Of the total 120 ventilators, 30 are portable ones that can be used in ambulances. You charge the battery and they can be used for up to 30 hours, said an official.

The World Bank is also sending 210,000 N-95 masks and 300,000 surgical masks.

coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa world bank
 
