UK’s NHS warns of rise in children with new illness

The UK’s National Health Service has warned of a rise in number of children falling ill with a new and potentially fatal combination of symptoms apparently linked to Covid-19. These symptoms include a sore stomach and heart problems.

The children affected appear to have been struck by a form of toxic shock syndrome, the Guardian reported. Some have been left so seriously unwell that they have had to be treated in intensive care.

However, the exact number of such cases is not yet known. NHS officials have alerted doctors to the existence of the syndrome.

“It has been reported that over the last three weeks there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK,” NHS bosses said in a letter to GPs in north London.

“The cases have in common overlapping feature of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters consistent with severe Covid-19 in children.”

They said there is a growing concern that a Sars-CoV-2-related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another unidentified infectious pathogen associated with these cases.

Doctors have been told to refer children with these symptoms to hospitals as a matter of urgency.

“There’s been an utterly unexpected uptick in severely sick children with a late inflammatory response that we think is related to Covid-19,” one intensive care doctor told the Guardian.

“It’s most unusual. A number have needed ICU [intensive care] and at least one has required ECMO.”

It is not yet known if any children have died of the new syndrome.