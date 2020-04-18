UK announces £2.67m to help support Pakistan healthcare systems

The United Kingdom will provide £2.67 million to Pakistan to help support its healthcare systems during the coronavirus pandemic, the British High Commission in Islamabad said Saturday.

The grant will help Pakistan provide medical assistance to the seriously ill, build stronger systems to detect and test COVID-19 and support communities to have the right information to protect themselves.

These funds will help people in 27 districts across all five provinces of Pakistan, the British High Commission said in a statement.

The UK will provide £1 million to control attacks by swarms of locusts in different areas in Pakistan and their devastating impact on crops and livelihoods.

The wider package of support which the UK will roll out over the coming weeks will repurpose DFID’s programme of assistance to ensure it helps those at risk and the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

In his statement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said these were extraordinary times and millions of people across the world were being affected by the virus.

“I am confident in Pakistan’s resilience and capability to defeat this pandemic,” he said.

“UK health support of £2.67 million will help the Government of Pakistan detect COVID-19, protect communities and help those most affected.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends in Pakistan at this difficult time,” Turner added.