Three Sindh hospitals to use plasma for passive immunisation therapy

The Sindh government has allowed three hospitals to make experimental use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunization therapy.

Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad and the National Institute of Blood Diseases, Karachi have been given permission, according to a notification issued the provincial health department on Thursday.

It says that the process will be supervised by hospital staff which includes a physician or infectious disease specialist, ICU specialist, consultant hematologist and a representative of the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan approved clinical trials for plasma therapy and local manufacturing of the active ingredient of drug chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 on April 9.

Convalescent plasma is the blood plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19. It contains antibodies that can fight the virus. Clinical trials of this therapy have also begun in different parts of the world.