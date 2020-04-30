Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Three Sindh hospitals to use plasma for passive immunisation therapy

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Three Sindh hospitals to use plasma for passive immunisation therapy

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has allowed three hospitals to make experimental use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunization therapy.

Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad and the National Institute of Blood Diseases, Karachi have been given permission, according to a notification issued the provincial health department on Thursday.

It says that the process will be supervised by hospital staff which includes a physician or infectious disease specialist, ICU specialist, consultant hematologist and a representative of the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan approved clinical trials for plasma therapy and local manufacturing of the active ingredient of drug chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 on April 9.

Convalescent plasma is the blood plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19. It contains antibodies that can fight the virus. Clinical trials of this therapy have also begun in different parts of the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus plasma
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Safer to eat at restaurants than home, claims French chef
Safer to eat at restaurants than home, claims French chef
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.