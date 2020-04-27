Suspected COVID-19 patient at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital dies by suicide

A patient suspected to have COVID-19, who was admitted in the coronavirus isolation ward at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, has died after succumbing to his injuries following a suicide attempt.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed the news to SAMAA Digital. She added that he was a drug user.

The patient was a young man in his 30s who had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He was tested for COVID-19 but according to the hospital, his results were still pending.

After his suicide attempt, he was brought to the hospital’s emergency room where he passed away.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Approach Umang, a Lahore-based mental health helpline.

Call +92317 4288665

• You can also get in touch with OpenCounseling, a free telephone counseling hotline. Call 042-35761999

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.