Special PIA flight brings medical supplies from China

A special PIA flight has brought 22 tonnes of medical supplies from China to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The plane landed in Islamabad on Saturday and the supplies were received by State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and National Disaster Management Agency Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

The plane brought 50 ventilators, 9,000 litres of sanitiser, 200 thermometers, 150 boxes of gloves, 86,000 N95 masks and 20,000 hazmat suits.

China has donated a number of supplies to Pakistan to aid its fight against the novel coronavirus.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the flight brought back 50,000 ventilators. The story has been updated with the correct number (50). The error is regretted.