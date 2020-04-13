Six prisoners test positive for COVID-19 in Dera Ghazi Khan

Six prisoners and two policemen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Central Jail, the city commissioner confirmed Monday.

Commissioner Sajid Zafar said that the samples of 15 people — 13 prisoners and two policemen — went sent for testing.

He said that the prisoners are being quarantined at the jail, while the policemen have been shifted to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh.

Zafar remarked that they have disinfected the prisoners as per the standards set by the federal government.