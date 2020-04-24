Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

SIUT says it’s so far screened 6,800 people for COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SIUT/Facebook

The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation has so far screened 6,800 people for COVID-19 at its coronavirus clinic which was established last month, it said Thursday.

Around 1,200 patients were tested for COVID-19 at the Corona Clinic which is open 24 hours. Of them, 116 tested positive for the virus.

“Till today some 116 patients were admitted in isolation and ICU, while 79 patients were discharged after proper treatment with instructions for maintaining isolation at home,” the SIUT said in a statement.

It has established a 50-bed coronavirus isolation ward to admit patients who tested positive for the virus but had mild to moderate symptoms. A 16-bed ICU equipped with ventilators was set up to treat patients with severe disease.

A six-bed corona isolation ward was also established for transplant patients who are immunocompromised and are at a high risk for COVID-19. Another isolation ward with eight beds is for patients on dialysis.

The institute says its routine clinical activities for dialysis and transplant patients are taking place as usual. Emergency services and daily transplant clinics for follow-up care of transplanted patients have not been interrupted. The same facilities are available at SIUT Sukkur and other satellite units.

The SIUT coronavirus helpline, 021-99215469, is also functioning to provide information about preventive measures and guidelines.

