Sindh reports 358 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,053

On Thursday, 358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sindh taking the total to 6,053, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“Sadly, 12 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours,” he said. “This is highest single day increase since the crisis began.”

This brings the provincial death toll to 112, of which 73% were men. Shah then gave an age-wise breakdown of the deaths: 43 of the patients who died were in the 60 to 69 age group, 27 were 70 years old, 26 patients were between 50 and 59 years old, and nine in the 40 to 49 age group.

Fifty-three more patients have recovered. We have 1,222 recoveries now in Sindh which are 20.2% of the total number of cases, said Shah. Sindh has conducted 54,377 tests so far and in the past 24 hours, 2,578 tests were conducted.

Currently, 4,721 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh. There are 3,473 people in home isolation, 741 patients in isolation centres and 505 in hospitals. Thirty patients are in a critical condition while 17 patients are on the ventilator, said the chief minister.

Most of the new cases, 284 of them, are from Karachi. Here’s the district-wise data: District South Karachi 72, District East 62, District West 58, Central District 45, Korangi 32 and Malir 15.

Other cities of Sindh reported 58 new cases, confirmed Shah. Thirty-four were in Shahpur, six in Dadu, five new cases in Hyderabad, four in Sanghar, three in Sukkur, two in Jacobabad, and one each in Jamshoro, Mattiari, Naushero Feroz and Thatta.