Sindh has reported its 10th coronavirus death in a member of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho confirmed the death on Thursday.

The 65-year-old patient was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan and was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 28 where he was tested positive and was being treated.

The patient also had a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome and was on a ventilator. This brings the total number of deaths in Sindh to 10 and 31 in Pakistan.