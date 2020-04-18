Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh minister requests Centre to purchase vaccines for different infections

A meeting of the National Command and Control Centre. Photo: Samaa Digital

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has demanded the federal government to pre-purchase vaccines of various infections.

Scientists across the globe are busing preparing a vaccine to neutralise the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 150,000 lives so far.

The Sindh health minister believes this may cause a shortage of vaccines used to treat other infections. Hence, she asked the Centre to buy them in advance.

She said so on Saturday during a meeting of the National Command and Control Centre chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar.

“Immunisation against polio, hepatitis, chickenpox, pneumonia, whooping cough, tetanus, diphtheria and other illnesses is very necessary,” said Pechuho. “The Central Procurement Committee will achieve the vaccine target by 2021.”

