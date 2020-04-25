Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Health

Sindh launches coronavirus mental health support hotline

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Online

Sindh has launched a psychosocial support service for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is an initiative of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,

The idea is to provide tele-counselling to help patients cope with any mental health problems as a result of the outbreak.

The online service can be reached here and patients can also reach out on the helpline 1093.

The service is called ‘Counseling and Psycho Social Support Service’. It will help people overcome anxiety and depression in quarantine or isolation.

It was launched with the support of UNICEF and the United Nations Development Programme.

