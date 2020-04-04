Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh has 179 ventilators for population of around 50 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh has 179 ventilators for population of around 50 million

Photo: AFP

Sindh faces a dire shortage of ventilators in the COVID-19 crisis. There are only 179 ventilators for its population of more than 47.8 million.

This means that there is one ventilator per 300,000 people. Sixteen of Sindh’s 29 districts, including Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Ghotki, Badin, Sujawal, Kashmore and Sanghar have no ventilators at all, according to the Sindh health department.

The highest number can be found in Khairpur where there are 37 ventilators for its population of 2.4 million.

Even in the densely populated city of Karachi, there’s an acute shortage of the lifesaving medical equipment. Karachi’s districts East, West, Central and Korangi have zero ventilators.

District South, with a population of 1.7 million, has 24 ventilators. Malir’s 2.4 million has only nine ventilators.

“We have ordered 300 ventilators,” said Media Coordinator to the Health Minister Meeran Yusuf. The health department’s annual budget is around Rs120 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh ventilators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Murree Brewery, Hand Sanitizer, Alcohol
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
'Corona cake' spreading fast in Gaza
‘Corona cake’ spreading fast in Gaza
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.