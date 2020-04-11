Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh gets 50,000 coronavirus testing kits: spokesman

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Sindh gets 50,000 coronavirus testing kits: spokesman

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Sindh government has received 50,000 coronavirus testing kits it had imported from abroad, its spokesman said Saturday.

The government purchased these kits from the Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter.

He said these kits would be sent to different districts, including the ones in Karachi.

In the next few days, Wahab said, authorities would increase their capacity to test suspected patients.

Sindh currently has 1,318 known cases of the virus. It has so far claimed 25 lives in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus murtaza wahab Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Murtaza Wahab, testing kits
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Decision regarding this year's Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Decision regarding this year’s Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.