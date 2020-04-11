Sindh gets 50,000 coronavirus testing kits: spokesman

The Sindh government has received 50,000 coronavirus testing kits it had imported from abroad, its spokesman said Saturday.

The government purchased these kits from the Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter.

He said these kits would be sent to different districts, including the ones in Karachi.

In the next few days, Wahab said, authorities would increase their capacity to test suspected patients.

Sindh currently has 1,318 known cases of the virus. It has so far claimed 25 lives in the province.